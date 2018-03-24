NSAC suspends Canelo pending hearing

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has placed Canelo Alvarez under “temporary” suspension for twice testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol. Canelo must appear before the commission on April 10 to explain himself. The move came two weeks after Alvarez’ adverse test results became known, and days after middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin harshly condemned the NSAC.

Canelo maintains the adverse test result was due to tainted meat he ingested while training in Mexico. Golovkin accuses Canelo of being a long-term drug cheat who has traces of injections.

Golovkin vs. Canelo are due to meet in a high stakes May 5 mega-rematch at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.