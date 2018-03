At 2AM local time at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., bantamweight Reymart “GenSan Assassin” Gaballo (19-0, 16 KOs) claimed the vacant WBA interim 118lb championship. WBA #5 Gaballo scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten WBA #4 rated Stephon Young (17-1-3, 7 KOs). Geballo scored one knockdown in te fight and won by wide margins.

More to come…