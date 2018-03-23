Crawford-Horn rescheduled for June 9th

By Bill Green

While rumors of a June 9th rescheduled date for the WBO welterweight world title clash between Terence Crawford and Jeff Horn, I waited for a concrete 100% on-the-record answer from Crawford’s manager/trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre.

BoMac stated, “Yes the working date is June 9th, still finalizing a couple things we are supposed to have an official announcement soon.”

Fightnews: How is TC’s right hand?

BoMac: “Listen, everybody got all worked up about the hand. My fighter is as tough as they come. We were in the gym the next week. Horn’s crew can keep thinking this or that, keep running their mouth. His team should be grateful because he gets to keep that title another two months!”

Fightnews: Do you believe the delay will help hype the fight even more? Especially with the launch of the ESPN+ service at $4.99?

BoMac: “I mean yes and no. It’s all up to the promotional team. They are good at what they do. But the fight fans give them ammunition to work with. I know he screwed up by running his mouth and he will have to deal with Terence for that. Even if it’s not him like they say, his team just put him on our hit list. We all talk our share of shit in this business but when you question our toughness or professionalism then, as the saying goes, ‘you gonna get what you’re looking for’.”

Fightnews: What other B&B and Top Rank updates are in store?

BoMac: “Next weekend, March 31st, Steve Nelson 9-0 and Kevin Nauden 0-1 are fighting in Grand Island, Nebraska. We have Kent Cruz 14-0 going on April 28th in Philly (ESPN), May 12th in New York on the undercard of Lomachenko/Linares Jamel Herring 16-2 is going, May 19th Ismail Muwendo and than June 9th Nelson will return again with Bud.

“We are also working on a mid-June card in Iowa with the return of Kevin Ventura 8-0, Abel Soriano 6-0, Trevin Coleman 6-1, Guy Smith Jr 8-3 and our just recently signed fighter Genaro Mendez 11-4-1.”