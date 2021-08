Weights from Sacramento, CA Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee David Melgoza 150 vs. Elias Davis 150

Kevin Montano 128 3/4 vs. Tyler Marshall 127 1/2

William Villa 123 vs. Jorge Soto Aguilar 126

Matthew Reed 146 1/4 vs. David Minter 145 3/4

Mark Salgado 133 vs. Cmaje Ramseur 134 1/4

Joeshon James 159 1/4 vs. Christian Duran 159.8 Date: 6:45 p.m., Friday, August 6.

Venue: Doubletree Hotel.

Promoter: Nasser Niavaroni (Uppercut Promotions). 3-class champ Tanaka’s brother wins Olympic 52kg bronze medal

