Galahad, Dickens make weight Kid Galahad 125.75 vs. James Dickens 125.25

(IBF featherweight title) Fabio Wardley 235.5 vs. Nick Webb 256

Alen Babic 210 vs. Mark Bennett 272.5

Ebanie Bridges 118.75 vs. Bec Connolly 119

Johnny Fisher 239.25 vs. Danny Whitaker 259.5

Aqib Fiaz 131.75 vs. Kevin Baldospino 131.25 Venue: Matchroom HQ Garden, Brentwood, Essex, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN The WBC and TDLR visit Texas Governor Greg Abbott Weights from Sacramento, CA

