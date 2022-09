Weights from Philadelphia Joey Dawejko 261.7 vs. Mike Marshall 251.7

Christopher Burgos 142 vs. Nelson Morales 140.8

Daiyaan Butt 141.5 vs. Tyrone Luckey 140.2

Brendan O’Callaghan 155.4 vs. Soslan Alborov 154.6

Carlos Marrero 142 vs. Bryce Mills 142

Andre Hinmon 166 vs. Tyler Zwicharowski 162.5

Devin Gantt 126.3 vs. Tajiro Arakawa 128.7

Everlon Still 169.5 vs. Derrick Vann 166.5 Promoter: Joe Hand Promotions

Venue: Parx Casino, Bensalem, Pennsylvania

1st Bell: 7 PM ET

Bivol-Zurdo kickoff press conference

