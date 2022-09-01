September 1, 2022
Boxing News

Estrada looks sharp in workout

Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

WBC franchise super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (42-3, 29 KOs) worked out for media and fans in advance of Saturday’s DAZN-streamed clash with Argi Cortes (23-2-2, 10 KOs) in Hermosillo, Mexico. Estrada is a 16:1 favorite.

