Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz kicked off fight week events Wednesday with an open to the public media workout at Placita Olvera in Los Angeles as they prepare to square off in the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event this Sunday from Crypto.com Arena.

Andy Ruiz: “If this ends in a knockout it ends in a knockout. My only goal is to be victorious. I’m in shape to go 12 hard rounds. We’re going to go in there and leave it all in the ring.”

Luis Ortiz: “You’re going to see a war on Sunday night…I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, this fight is not going the distance.”