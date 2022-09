Whateley-Masternak clash Oct 29 By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Australia’s IBF #10 cruiserweight Jason Whateley (10-0, 9 KOs) will clash with IBF #5 Mateusz Masternak (46-5, 31 KOs) in Poland on October 29 in an IBF elimination bout for the IBF #1 position. The winner becomes mandatory to IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, who captured the title in July by outpointing Maris Breidis. Whateley and Opetaia have clashed several times in the amateur ranks. Ruiz-Ortiz media workout Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.