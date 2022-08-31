WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez faced off today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for at a press conference to launch their world title showdown on November 5 at the Etihad Arena, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).

Dmitry Bivol: “I know he wanted this fight a long time. Me too. Now it will happen. He is a good fighter and I like challenges. I like to fight against the guy who has won 44 fights and who is bigger than me and taller than me. This is a big challenge for me. I hope it will be a great fight on November 5…I have great plans in my head, I want to be the best fighter in the world. I want to get more belts, but now I have a big fight against a good fighter. I try to be focused only on November 5.”

Zurdo Ramirez: “I’m looking forward to getting that title on November 5 to become a two-time World Champion…I think we’re going to put on a great show for all of the fans and for Abu Dhabi. It will be a great night. He is one of the greatest 175-pounders and he beat one of the greatest fighters in boxing too. Congratulations to him. I knew he would be a tough fight for Canelo. It was a great night for Bivol because he beat him by unanimous decision. It was great. What can I tell you? I’m 44 fights and 44 wins.”