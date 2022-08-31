August 31, 2022
Boxing News

Bivol-Zurdo kickoff press conference

Bivol Zurdo Kickoff2
Photo: Matchroom Boxing/Jorge Ferrari

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez faced off today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for at a press conference to launch their world title showdown on November 5 at the Etihad Arena, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).

Dmitry Bivol: “I know he wanted this fight a long time. Me too. Now it will happen. He is a good fighter and I like challenges. I like to fight against the guy who has won 44 fights and who is bigger than me and taller than me. This is a big challenge for me. I hope it will be a great fight on November 5…I have great plans in my head, I want to be the best fighter in the world. I want to get more belts, but now I have a big fight against a good fighter. I try to be focused only on November 5.”

Zurdo Ramirez: “I’m looking forward to getting that title on November 5 to become a two-time World Champion…I think we’re going to put on a great show for all of the fans and for Abu Dhabi. It will be a great night. He is one of the greatest 175-pounders and he beat one of the greatest fighters in boxing too. Congratulations to him. I knew he would be a tough fight for Canelo. It was a great night for Bivol because he beat him by unanimous decision. It was great. What can I tell you? I’m 44 fights and 44 wins.”

Everett "Bigfoot" Martin passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>