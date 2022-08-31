Sad to announce the passing of famed boxing gatekeeper Everett “Bigfoot” Martin at the age of 58. His record of 20-39, 9 KOs doesn’t reflect how tough Martin was. An undersized heavyweight who would go rounds, Everett’s resume looked like a who’s who of the heavyweight division:

Ruslan Chagaev, Albert Sosnowski, Siarhei Liakhovich, Luan Krasniqi, Timo Hoffmann, David Bostice, Obed Sullivan, Joe Hipp, Wladimir Klitschko (twice), Fres Oquendo, Willi Fischer, Lamon Brewster, Danell Nicholson, Lance Whitaker, Ed Mahone, Tony Tubbs, Herbie Hide, Larry Holmes, Tony Tucker, Tim Witherspoon, Riddick Bowe, Michael Moorer, Bonecrusher Smith, Francesco Damiani, Gary Mason, George Foreman, Dwight Muhammad Qawi, Johnny Du Plooy, and Bert Cooper were just some of Martin’s opponents. He beat Withersponn and Cooper.

Martin was a regular on television and, at one point he fought nine straight heavyweight champions! There will never be another like him. RIP.