Weights from London

Carl “The Jackal” Frampton 134.5 vs. Darren Traynor 134.25

Michael “Mick” Conlan 126.25 vs. Sofiane Takoucht 126.75

Archie Sharp 133 vs. Jeff Ofori 131.25 Venue: BT Sport Studios, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

Venue: BT Sport Studios, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: ESPN (USA), BT Sport (UK)

Top Boxing News

