Weights from Germany

Avni Yildirim 168 vs. Ryan Ford 167.5

(WBC International super middleweight title)



Venue: Nobeo TV studios in Cologne, Germany

Promoter: Ahmet Oner

TV: Sky Sports News HD (Germany), S Sport (Turkey)

WBC #5 ranked super middleweight contender Avni Yildirim is set to return to action this Saturday (May 12th) in Cologne, Germany, against former MMA star Ryan Ford from Canada.

“This fight is my chance to get in line for a world title shot”, says Yildirim. “I am not looking past Ryan Ford, he is a strong guy. But I know that he stands between my and the big green and gold belt so I have to beat him.”

To make sure that he will succeed on his way to a potential showdown with WBC World Champion David Benavidez, Yildirim’s promoter Ahmet Oner has hired a new trainer for the 26-year-old former amateur standout from Turkey. Stacey McKinley will be in Yildirim’s corner for the first time.

“In the past I have trained Avni myself and we got to where we are today,” says Oner. “But I want to focus on promoting and finding the right fights for him so I needed someone who I trust 100 percent. I have known Stacey for a long time, he is one of the best trainers in the world and I am happy that he is working with Avni now. I am sure that we will win the world championship together.”

Yildirim has won 18 of his 19 pro fights so far with his sole loss coming in the World Boxing Super Series to Chris Eubank jr.

Ford, a veteran of 36 years, has 14 wins in his record with two losses against former World Champion Fedor Chudinov and unbeaten Russian prospect Andrey Sirotkin.