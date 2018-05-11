Ali, Munguia, Vargas, Hovhannisyan make weight

By Boxing Bob Newman

Sadam Ali 153 vs. Jaime Munguia 152.75

(WBO junior middleweight title)



Rey Vargas 120 vs. Azat Hovhannisyan 121

(WBC super bantamweight title)



Kevin Rivers, Jr. 125.25 vs. Diuhl Olguin 124.75

George Rincon 140 vs. Corey Gulley 138.5

Luis Vargas vs. Damian Lewis 224.5

Lawrence Gabriel 198.5 vs. Brad Vargeson 194

Alex Vanasse 200.75 vs. Ray Santiago 233.5

Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

Promoter: Oscar de la Hoya (Golden Boy) in association with Zanfer Promotions and Promociones del Pueblo

TV: HBO (USA), Azteca (Mexico)

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m., First bell at 6:30 p.m., Televised fights at 10:00 p.m. ET.