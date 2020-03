Weekend Boxing Odds DAZN – Manchester, England

Scott Quigg -170 vs. Jono Carroll +150 (super featherweight)

Zach Parker -400 vs. Rohan Murdock +310 (super middleweight)

Hughie Fury -3750 vs. Pavel Sour +1500 (heavyweight)

Anthony Fowler -4000 vs. Jack Flatley +1600 (jr middleweight) FOX – Brooklyn, NY

Adam Kownacki -2575 vs. +1300 Robert Helenius (heavyweight)

Efe Ajagba -3050 vs. Razvan Cojanu +1400 (heavyweight)

Frank Sanchez -1050 vs. Joey Dawejko +600 (heavyweight) Kownacki , Helenius media workout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.