Heavyweights Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius took part in a fight week media workout Wednesday at the world famous Gleason’s Gym before they meet in a WBA title eliminator headlining on FOX this Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Adam Kownacki: “Right now I’m just focused on Robert Helenius. It’s going to be a tough test and a tall test. I have to be ready to exact my game plan and pass the test…His jab is the main thing I’m focused on. If I can get past his jab, I think I’m going to have a lot of success. When I get inside, I’m going to punish him and If I get the chance, I’ll be ready to end the fight.”

Robert Helenius: “I’m going to stick and move and show off my boxing skills. We’ve been training to take advantage of the flaws in his defense and if the opportunity comes for the knockout, we’ll take it. We’ve trained hard to make sure I have the stamina to take advantage even if it’s the final round…every heavyweight hits hard, but I think that Adam is more about volume. I have to be ready for the knockout punch, but he’s more focused on breaking down an opponent and overwhelming them with punches.”

Also participating in the workout were heavyweights Efe Ajagba and Razvan Cojanu, who battle in the co-main event, plus rising heavyweight Frank Sanchez, who takes on Joey Dawejko to open the night of heavyweight action.

Efe Ajagba: “Every fight is good experience for me. I wasn’t happy with my performance in my last fight. I want to deliver the best that I can every time I fight.”

Razvan Cojanu: “This is heavyweight boxing, so nobody is invincible. People talk like Efe like he’s supernatural, but I saw his last six or seven fights, he’s a strong fighter, but I think that I’m going to give my best performance Saturday night.”

Frank Sanchez: “I feel like I’m ready for a world title fight right now. I can’t look past this fight though. This is a big platform for me and I know that I have to take care of business.”