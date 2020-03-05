Super featherweights Akzhol Sulaimanbek (15-0, 8 KOs) and Mark Urvanov (17-2-1, 9 KOs) will dispute the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold title on Saturday at the RCC Boxing Academy facilities in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

—–

The WBA Championship Committee ordered negotiations for the mandatory bout between WBA super bantam champion Brandon Figueroa and his mandatory challenger Ronny Rios. The camps have 30 days to reach a deal or a purse bid will be called.

—–

WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (54-0, 18 KOs), the man who beat Floyd Mayweather’s 51-0 record with all 54 fights in Thailand, will come stateside against Marco John Rementizo (12-3, 9 KOs) on the April 25 Sergey Kovalev vs. Sullivan Barrera show at Fantasy Springs in Indio, CA. WBA super featherweight champion Rene Alvarado and his twin brother IBF junior flyweight champion Felix Alvarado will also see action.

—–

In the event Menayothin loses, Floyd gets the record back for best record in an undefeated career.