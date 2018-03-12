WBSS/George Groves Update

Contrary to some media reports, World Boxing Super Series owner Comosa AG has issued a statement saying that decisions related to the WBSS Tournament are exclusively taken at a top management and/or company board level. No advisory panel or external entities support Comosa AG in respect to any business and sporting decision. They are now employing two independent orthopedic specialists to give medical opinions on George Groves’ physical condition. The official decision on the status of the super middleweight final will be announced soon.