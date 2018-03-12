Horn-Crawford Update

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn has the contract in hand to defend against Terrence Crawford on April 14 in Las Vegas. “I’m really happy it’s done,” Horn’s promoter, Duco Events boss Dean Lonergan, told AAP. “We’ve got execution copies (of the contract) right now in front of Glenn (Rushton) and Jeff to sign. This is the most significant fight, I think, in the history of Australian boxing.

According to Lonergan, the contract ensures one Australian, one European and one Nevada judge, and both fighters have agreed to two mandatory blood and urine tests before and after the fight.