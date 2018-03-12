Wilder: There has been no offer to fight Joshua

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says handlers of WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua apparently want no part of him. ”Nothing has been offered, nothing,” Wilder told talkSPORT. “Even when Hearn and his father came to America last year, they weren’t talking about Joshua. Joshua wasn’t in their mind. They were saying ‘you guys and Dillian Whyte.’ Like I said before, I would fight Dillian Whyte no problem. That’s easy.

“As long as you have Joshua on the end of that, we’re good. And they didn’t even want to make that happen. That was the only thing that was going. There wasn’t anything about me and Joshua discussed. Nothing. Not one thing.

“They come back and said we did make an offer, we didn’t reach an agreement. How can an offer be made when the main subject wasn’t even discussed? We’re talking about Wilder vs Joshua!”