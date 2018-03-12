Brunson sets record with 3 Briscoe Awards

PA State junior middleweight champion Tyrone Brunson will be honored with three Briscoe Awards for the eventful year he had in 2017. During the year, Brunson’s efforts won him three bouts, two belts, and kept his career on track for a big fight in 2018. For these accomplishments, Brunson will take home three Briscoe Awards on March 25th – “Philly Fighter of the Year”, “Philly Fight of the Year”, and “Performance of the Year”. This will be the first time a fighter has won three Briscoes in a single year.

“Danny Garcia, Steve Cunningham, Bryant Jennings and Tevin Farmer have all won two before, but Brunson will be the first guy to get three on the same day,” said John DiSanto, founder of the Briscoe Awards. “Tyrone had a great year in 2017, so I’m happy for him. The voters got it right.”

In addition to the “Fighter of the Year” award, Brunson’s give-and-take battle with former world champion Kermit Cintron was named the “2017 Philly Fight of the Year”. In the fight, Brunson came off the floor twice to stop Cintron in round five. For that win, Brunson also earned the Briscoe Award for the “Performance of the Year”. Along with Brunson, Cintron will receive the Briscoe Award for his participation in the “Fight of the Year”.

A number of other fighters will also be honored in various categories like: “Amateur of the Year, “Prospect of the Year”, “Knockout of the Year”, Rookie of the Year”, etc.

Advance tickets for the March 25, 2018 Briscoe Awards cost $20 and are currently available for sale at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The $20 admission includes food, draft beer, wine, soft drinks, and a souvenir program and ticket. The Briscoe Awards will be held at the VBA Clubhouse, 2733 Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19134.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.