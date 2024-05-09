With WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev out of commission with a ruptured meniscus, the WBO Championships Committee has ordered the camps of WBO #1 ranked Joshua Buatsi and #3 Anthony Yarde to commence negotiations for an interim title fight. The camps have ten days to negotiate an agreement. If no deal is reached, the committee will order a purse bid with a minimum bid of $300,000.

