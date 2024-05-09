With WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev out of commission with a ruptured meniscus, the WBO Championships Committee has ordered the camps of WBO #1 ranked Joshua Buatsi and #3 Anthony Yarde to commence negotiations for an interim title fight. The camps have ten days to negotiate an agreement. If no deal is reached, the committee will order a purse bid with a minimum bid of $300,000.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
This is a big fight in England and I think it’s will almost as good as beterbiev and bivol. It’s that kind of fight. Notice, I say almost as good! A definite must see.
It’s a natural fight. They were already trying to make it as far as I know. I think the WBO just went ahead and sweetened the deal for them.