By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #3 light-welterweight Liam Paro (16-0, 11 KOs) will clash with former Olympian and WBO #12 Fatih Keles (11-0-1, 6 KOs) over ten rounds at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia on Saturday.



Paro has targeted WBO champion Maurice Hooker if he can defeat his Turkish-born and Germany-based opponent.

“I know that Fatih has a good amateur background and that he will come to fight,” Paro said. “I also had a good amateur career representing Australia at the World Junior Championships. He’s also an undefeated fighter so, like me, he’s never tasted defeat in the pro ranks the and he’ll be coming to win.

“I also believe I can win the WBO title by beating Maurice Hooker. I have seen a lot of his fights and I believe I have the tools to beat him. I respect him as a good champion but I’m confident of winning when I get my chance.”

Trainer Alfie Di Carlo, who, as well as being a boxing trainer, is also a property developer and qualified lawyer, and from the evidence he’s seen, Paro will dispose of Hooker.

”I think Liam has the boxing prowess to overcome Hooker and his slickness and speed will be the difference,” he said. “We want Liam to claim the #1 spot in the world and from there we’ll seek a mandatory title shot with Hooker,” Di Carlo said.