Super lightweights Zab “Super” Judah (44-9, 30 KOs) and Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (23-1, 19 KOs) faced off for the first time Saturday at Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen in New York City ahead of their vacant NABA title showdown on Friday night at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The card is part of International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend.



Cletus Seldin: “I have respect for Zab Judah, I respect his career, I respect what he has done … but when we get in the ring, I have no respect, no care, only determination, and one job in mind, and that’s hurting the other individual in front of me, and that’s it!

Zab Judah: “To my opponent, I respect you guys but welcome to the terror zone. I got more knockouts then he got fights. You all know how serious I am, how focused and dedicated I am. Friday night, the train continues and it starts with Cletus Seldin.”