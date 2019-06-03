Local favorite and unbeaten welterweight prospect Jerrico Walton (14-0, 7 KOs) kept his 0 by defeating veteran Ricardo Garcia (14-7-1, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic Saturday night at the Arabia Shrine Center, Houston, Texas. The Houston native Walton won a clear 8 round unanimous decision. The official scores were 79-72 twice and 77-74.



The special guest for the event former lineal and WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, who announced to the crowd on hand that he is planning a ring return for September.

The rematch co-feature between Raphael Igbokwe (12-2, 6 KOs) and Alexis Gaytan(5-3, 2 KOs) saw Gaytan once again defeat Igbokwe by split decision. The official scores were 77-74, 77-75, and 76-75. Gaytan defeated the then-undefeated Igbokwe this past February by split decision as well.

Hometown favorite and super featherweight prospect Pablo Cruz (17-2, 6 KOs) defeated former world title challenger William Gonzalez (30-12, 26 KOs) of Nicaragua by unanimous decision. The cards read 60-53, 59-54, and 58-55 all in favor of Cruz.

The opening fight of the night saw Houston resident Robert Redmond (7-1-2, 6 KOs) bounce back from his first career defeat by stopping Juan Rodriguez (8-15-1, 6 KOs) by TKO 2:59 round 6. Redmond earned himself an extra $1000 with the KO of the night.

In attendance was WBC interim middleweight champion Jermall Charlo of Houston who will be defending his title June vs Brandon Adams June 29th in Houston.

The promoter of the event was CEO Forris Washington (Force Train Promotions) in association with Kings Promotions.