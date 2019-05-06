Photos: Zanfer Promotions

At his recent media day at the Gimnasio Caballero in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacran” Berchelt (35-1, 31 KOs) showed great conditioning and sharp boxing skills for his rematch on Saturday night against Francisco “Bandido” Vargas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona.



“We had a great training camp,” said Berchelt. “I feel that I will go into the ring in the best condition of my career. Faster and stronger, with endurance, recuperation, repetitions and more constant combinations with great pace. I’m ready for twelve intense rounds and we’re going to win.”

To the surprise of the press, Berchelt is already practically at the super featherweight limit so he’ll have a relaxed week, just light conditioning and weight maintenance.

“The strategy is practically the same. Go out to beat Vargas with heart and with great force…whenever ‘el Alacran’ fights, it’s guaranteed that you’ll see a knockout.”

The world champion, trained by Alfredo Caballero, assures that he is completely focused on his commitment to Vargas, but the team also has in mind a challenge against WBA/WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

“Our mind is on making the fifth defense of the championship. Vargas is a fighter who deserves all our respect, but I have asked my promoters, Mario Abraham and Fernando Beltran, that after leaving Tucson triumphantly, I want a fight with Lomachenko. I want to face the best,” Berchelt said.

