Now at super middleweight, “Big Chief” Morgan Fitch dominated Colby Courter Saturday night at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on route to a unanimous decision victory of 60-53 across the board on the judges’ cards. Fitch controlled the action from pillar to post finally dropping the tough bearded Courter in the final round. Bouncing back from a highly controversial split decision to “G5” Gerald Sherell on Epix’s The Contender Series, Fitch moves to 19-3-1, 8 KOs.

In other pro action, Rich Cantolina won by first round knockout over Bryan Timmons, Justin Steave won by unanimous decision over Lenwood Dozier, and Rick Borowski won by majority decision over Tyler Collins. The card was presented by World Fighting Championships.