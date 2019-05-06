Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC President and Jill Diamond, head of the WBC Cares is heading up a massive two week push to promote the upcoming Deontay Wilder – Dominic Breazeale WBC heavyweight title fight, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on May 18. The following is the WBC Cares ambitious schedule leading up to the fight:

Visiting with the NY Athletic Club Boxing Team. WBC Cares will be donating 20 tickets and presenting athletic director Cedric Jones with a WBC Medal for his work with youth.

May 7th

Talk Box Pod Cast

On air with host Michael Woods and Holt McCallany. Holt is the Grand Marshall for IBHOF. Raffling Tickets.

May 8th

Foley’s NYC

Meet and Greet with Gerry Cooney and Iran Barkley. This involves a charity element for the right to win and Raffle tickets. Foley’s is an iconic baseball bar, also supporting Ump Cares and now involved with WBC Cares for charity.

https://www.foleysny.com/

May 9th

Cops & Kids – former NYPD officer Pat Russo (who also works with Teddy Atlas)

A visit and giveaways with undefeated welterweight Brian Ceballo, former WBC silver champion Ronica Jeffrey, former world champion Junior Jones. Giving away 20 tickets.

May 10th

Fight Night Sirius Radio with hosts Randy Gordon & Gerry Cooney

Hyping the fight & World Boxing Cares with Don Majeski, undefeated heavyweight “Baby Face” Adam Kowanacki and actress/boxing afficianado Rosie Perez (if tickets – 10 -5 pairs)

May 11th

Gleason’s Gym :Give a Kid a Dream Foundation with champions and giveaways: fight poster & 20 tickets

May 13th

Mendez Boxing with giveaways and 22 tickets for amateurs and trainers.

May 14th

Eagle Academy for Young Men in Harlem boxing team.

3:15 p.m. with Heather Hardy, actor Aldo Uribe and Nadim Salloum, giving away 20 tickets

May 15th

VETERAN’S HOSPITAL with Baby Face” Adam Kownacki, Melissa St Vil, Michale Olajide with 10 tickets to the Vet Hospital..

Give away tickets to:

Wounded warriors

Police Department

Fire department.

Bringing police heroes: one of whom was wounded in shooting and who is climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in honor of his partner who was murdered in same shooting, also raising money for Cancer, one who is the Chief Detective of the Police Force, and one who was a 911 first responder and leads the Sargents Benevolent Association.

The WBC Cares will also be bringing in many local boxers to watch the fight.