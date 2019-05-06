Light heavyweight contender Ahmed Elbiali (18-1, 15 KOs) will battle Marlos Simões (13-1-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round showdown on FS1 and FOX Deportes action Saturday, May 25 from Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. Elbiali will replace the previously scheduled bout featuring Eimantas Stanionis, as Stanionis was forced to withdraw because of a hand injury suffered in training.

The card is headlined by former super welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout returning to the ring to take on former title challenger Terrell Gausha in a 10-round super welterweight battle.

Prelims on FS2 are headlined by Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron (20-2, 16 KOs) taking on Daniel Martz (18-6-1, 15 KOs) in an eight or 10-round heavyweight match and top prospect Amon Rashidi (6-0, 4 KOs) competing in a four or six-round welterweight attraction. Prelims will also feature in the opening bout hard-hitting cruiserweights as undefeated Efe Apochi (7-0, 7 KOs) steps in against Earl Newman (10-1-1, 7 KOs) for an eight round matchup.