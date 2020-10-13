Hearing reports that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is looking for a December 2020 opponent, Sweden’s IBF #14-ranked Otto Wallin (21-1, 14 KOs) says that he’s the rightful choice for a rematch against the “Gypsy King.” Yesterday, Fury and his team stated they are moving on from the prospect of a trilogy fight with former champion Deontay Wilder and are looking for a late 2020 opponent.

Wallin and Fury met in a savage slugfest in December 2019, where Wallin opened two gruesome cuts around Fury’s right eye so severe that many experts assert Fury was extremely lucky to have avoided a TKO loss. Fury required close to 50 stitches and had to have a web mesh inserted surgically into the horrific wounds.

“I deserve a rematch based on my performance against Fury last year,” said Wallin, who had fought just one round in 18 months when he staged his near upset. “I did much better against Fury than Wilder did, better than anybody who has faced Fury and I’m ready to take Wilder’s place. I’ve been working very hard since last year and I believe I’ve improved with the experience from fighting Fury and with all the work I’ve put in since that fight.”