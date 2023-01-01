Vargas-Foster por título WBC el 11 de febrero en San Antonio Los boletos ya están a la venta para ver al campeón mundial de dos divisiones Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) y al contendiente número 1 del CMB O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) luchar por el título vacante de peso súper pluma del WBC que antes tenía Shakur Stevenson el sábado 11 de febrero en vivo por Showtime desde el Alamodome en San Antonio, Texas. Todavía no se ha anunciado una co-estelar reportada entre el peso welter junior #1 de la FIB, Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) y el #2 Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) por el cinturón vacante de la FIB que antes tenía Josh Taylor. Conferencia de Prensa del Undercard de Tank-García “La Roca” De Gracia lista para el gran 2023 Like this: Like Loading...

