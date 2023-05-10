By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO 154-pound interim champion Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) returns to the ring against WBC #8 rated Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) on June 18 on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.
Tim Tszyu: “I don’t need to fight, I want to. I fear no one and will fight anyone. Carlos Ocampo is the perfect test for me right now as his only losses have been at the very top, for titles against the very best. I’ve actually always admired Mexican boxers and their tough, all-action style. They go looking for action and come for war, and that’s exactly what I want him to bring.
“Dad fought five Mexicans and beat them all in his career. He destroyed the greatest Mexican fighter of all time in Julio Cesar Chavez, and I would love to do the same over my career.
“I’ve wanted to fight on the Gold Coast for a long time now because I absolutely love it here. I’m excited to be making another massive statement with this fight, so don’t blink or I promise you’ll miss it.”
Good for him for taking another fight instead of waiting on Charlo idle. If Charlo actually is ready “late summer” like he said Tszyu will have had two fights this year, with Charlo having been out for 15-16 months.
Your dad should be glad to to have fought a shell of the real Julio Cesar Chavez. The one that fought Hector Camacho, when Chavez was 81-0 could heve been the second TKO loss for Kostya Tszyu.
I don’t think so.
JCC was a bad dude in his prime; stole a draw against Sweet Pea, and a controversial stoppage win against Meldrick Taylor, but in my top 20 all time fighters nonetheless. I do believe he would have beat Kostya in his prime.
I’m a Charlo fan. I hope it’s was a serious injury that’s preventing him from defending his title against Tszyu. Because if he when they do fight and if Tszyu destroys Charlo then we will know why he was avoiding this fight.
Tszyu in two!
Charlo will probably want a tune up after being out of action. So, Tszyu taking this fight is a good move. A well-prepared Charlo is gonna beat Tszyu. I know Charlo is likable to a lot of people and it will be a close fight while it lasts. I think Tszyu will come forward and legitimately try to take Charlo out and ultimately cost him. Charlo by late round stoppage.
I meant to say Charlo is unlikeable
No, you already said it and is the first time that it counts
Now this is how they used to do boxing, fighting once every three to four months. Good for Tszyu. Crawford, Spence, and the Charlos need to be ashamed of themselves for sitting idle so long.
Glad to see Tszyu staying busy.
It’s hard not to like a guy who’s actually fighting on a regular basis instead of sitting around saying how great he is. Good for TT !
Kudos to Tim for regularly fighting. This fighting once a yr BS is going to be the end of boxing. Look at the heavyweight jokers, furry, Wilder, AJ,.Usyk all won’t have fought in over a year.
Not Usyks fault.
Tszyu is just a contendor but he is trying to build a legacy unlike great fighters like Mikey Garcia who was allways too inactive and quaelling with his promotor and robbed fans on so many great fights. WIll Tszyu ltighten up his defensive skills before he faces Charlo ?