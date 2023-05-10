By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO 154-pound interim champion Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) returns to the ring against WBC #8 rated Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) on June 18 on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Tim Tszyu: “I don’t need to fight, I want to. I fear no one and will fight anyone. Carlos Ocampo is the perfect test for me right now as his only losses have been at the very top, for titles against the very best. I’ve actually always admired Mexican boxers and their tough, all-action style. They go looking for action and come for war, and that’s exactly what I want him to bring.

“Dad fought five Mexicans and beat them all in his career. He destroyed the greatest Mexican fighter of all time in Julio Cesar Chavez, and I would love to do the same over my career.

“I’ve wanted to fight on the Gold Coast for a long time now because I absolutely love it here. I’m excited to be making another massive statement with this fight, so don’t blink or I promise you’ll miss it.”