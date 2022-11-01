Teraji vence a Kyoguchi y unifica los títulos minimosca WBC/WBA El campeón mundial japonés de peso minimosca del WBC Kenshiro Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) unificó de manera impresionante los cinturones de 108 libras mientras controlaba la pelea desde el principio, derribó al súper campeón de la AMB Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-1, 11 KOs) con un volado de derecha en el quinto y finalmente lo derribó nuevamente en el camino a una buena detención a los 2:36 del séptimo round el martes en Saitama, Japón. Bomba González vence a Iwata y retiene título minimosca de la OMB en Japon Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

