El campeón mundial japonés de peso minimosca del WBC Kenshiro Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) unificó de manera impresionante los cinturones de 108 libras mientras controlaba la pelea desde el principio, derribó al súper campeón de la AMB Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-1, 11 KOs) con un volado de derecha en el quinto y finalmente lo derribó nuevamente en el camino a una buena detención a los 2:36 del séptimo round el martes en Saitama, Japón.
