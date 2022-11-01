Bomba González vence a Iwata y retiene título minimosca de la OMB en Japon El veloz zurdo puertorriqueño Jonathan “Bomba” González (27-3-1-1NC, 14 KOs), de 108 años, mantuvo su cinturón de 108 libras de la OMB mientras se movía de un lado a otro toda la noche, contrarrestando al retador japonés previamente invicto, Shokichi Iwata (9-1, 6 KOs), 107.75 y obtuvo una decisión unánime 117-111, 116-112 dos veces, el martes en doce asaltos en Saitama, Tokio, Japón. Teraji vence a Kyoguchi y unifica los títulos minimosca WBC/WBA Nakatani vence a "Chihuas" Rodríguez en Japón Like this: Like Loading...

