Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee

Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras 126 vs. Carlos “EL Stich” Flores 125

(10 Rounds WBA FEDECENTRO featherweight title) Otar “Pitbull” Eransoyan 134 vs. Luis “Purin” Valentin 135

Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco 154 vs. Jonathan “The Lion” Burrs 153

Hairon “El Maja” Socarras 130 vs. Julio “El Halconcito” Buitrago 136

Omar Rosario 144 vs. Matt “Thunder” Gavers 146 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida (no audience)

Promoter: Tuto Zabala, Jr/All Star Boxing, Inc.

TV: Telemundo Live 12 AM

