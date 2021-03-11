Unbeaten super lightweight Brandun Lee continued his reign of terror in the 140lb division. Lee (22-0, 20 KOs) brutally destroyed Samuel Teah (17-4-1, 7 KOs) in three rounds on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. After two competitive rounds, Lee dropped Teah, who had never been down, in round three. Teah beat the count but Lee then blasted him to the canvas again with a crushing right hand to end it. Time was 1:43.

“Honestly, I don’t think I learned a whole lot tonight,” said Lee, who extended his knockout streak to 13 in a row. “I knew he couldn’t outbox me. I knew he couldn’t outpunch me. I knew the knockout was going to come and that one was definitely one of my top one or two favorites so far in my career.”

Lee called the victory his biggest accomplishment yet. “It was a step up in competition and even the betting odds were way closer than usual,” Lee said. “Most of the time, I’m a -5,000 favorite or something like that and this time it was only -1,000. I was getting a lot of DM’s on Instagram and Twitter of people telling me that Sam is going to be tough. Sam is going to beat you. But hopefully, the doctors check him out and everything is all good.”

In other results…

Super featherweight Jordan “Short Dog” White (11-1, 9 KOs) scored a sudden sixth round KO against previously unbeaten Misael Lopez (11-1, 5 KOs). Close fight until White dropped Lopez twice in round six to end it. Time was 2:40.

The card featured not one, but two clashes between unbeaten lightweights.

Victor Padilla (9-0, 8 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to stop Thomas Velasquez (10-1-1, 6 KOs) in round five. Padilla floored Velasquez in round five then got a rather quick referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:56. Velasquez was ahead on all three cards entering the fifth round.

Steven Ortiz (12-0, 3 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Jeremy Hill (14-1, 9 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 77-75, 77-75.

The featherweight bout between David Navarro and Diuhl Olguin, ended in controversial fashion when Navarro was cut from what was ruled a punch just 21 seconds before the bell of the sixth and final round. The bout was stopped giving Olguin the win. Navarro, who was up 50-45 twice and 49-46, cliams the cut was from an elbow.