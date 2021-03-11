Unbeaten super lightweight Brandun Lee continued his reign of terror in the 140lb division. Lee (22-0, 20 KOs) brutally destroyed Samuel Teah (17-4-1, 7 KOs) in three rounds on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. After two competitive rounds, Lee dropped Teah, who had never been down, in round three. Teah beat the count but Lee then blasted him to the canvas again with a crushing right hand to end it. Time was 1:43.
“Honestly, I don’t think I learned a whole lot tonight,” said Lee, who extended his knockout streak to 13 in a row. “I knew he couldn’t outbox me. I knew he couldn’t outpunch me. I knew the knockout was going to come and that one was definitely one of my top one or two favorites so far in my career.”
Lee called the victory his biggest accomplishment yet. “It was a step up in competition and even the betting odds were way closer than usual,” Lee said. “Most of the time, I’m a -5,000 favorite or something like that and this time it was only -1,000. I was getting a lot of DM’s on Instagram and Twitter of people telling me that Sam is going to be tough. Sam is going to beat you. But hopefully, the doctors check him out and everything is all good.”
In other results…
Super featherweight Jordan “Short Dog” White (11-1, 9 KOs) scored a sudden sixth round KO against previously unbeaten Misael Lopez (11-1, 5 KOs). Close fight until White dropped Lopez twice in round six to end it. Time was 2:40.
The card featured not one, but two clashes between unbeaten lightweights.
Victor Padilla (9-0, 8 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to stop Thomas Velasquez (10-1-1, 6 KOs) in round five. Padilla floored Velasquez in round five then got a rather quick referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:56. Velasquez was ahead on all three cards entering the fifth round.
Steven Ortiz (12-0, 3 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Jeremy Hill (14-1, 9 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 77-75, 77-75.
The featherweight bout between David Navarro and Diuhl Olguin, ended in controversial fashion when Navarro was cut from what was ruled a punch just 21 seconds before the bell of the sixth and final round. The bout was stopped giving Olguin the win. Navarro, who was up 50-45 twice and 49-46, cliams the cut was from an elbow.
Lee can clearly crack, and he is solidly built at 140. Lee’s jab even has thump to it, and he will need to use it more as his competition becomes more intense.
Now, it’s time to see how he develops defensively by returning his hands into a defensive position, during/after his punch deliveries. I also want to see how he develops his inside game because future opponents may try to crowd him.
So far, Lee is a solid prospect to watch.
This is what boxing needs more of.. Good, competitive fights. Young unbeaten guys clashing. Big props to whoever was the match maker. A terrific card put together!!
Lee is a solid prospect i think he needs to step up in competition now
I was sceptical of Lee but after tonight he clearly is a solid prospect to watch. Just hearing his punches land you could tell he has genuine power.
Wow! Brandun Lee is a heavy-handed puncher who throws hard punches effortlessly. He is relaxed, calm and poised and doesn’t stop with 2 or 3 punch combinations. He continues on with 4, 5 and 6, with the later shots connecting more solidly because the opponent is not expecting them. He wasn’t throwing bombs early but focused on boxing and touching Teah often. He started throwing harder shots in the 3rd round and caught Teah with a downward right hand to the side of the head. That punch put Teah down, but a later barrage of hard combinations put him away with the right hand being the knockout punch. Teah went down and didn’t even move when the ref stopped the fight.
I would have liked to see Lee go more rounds, but he was hitting Teah so easily that I didn’t think it would go into the second half of the fight. His next fight should be against a fringe contender who can give him a better challenge. He took some clean shots tonight and wasn’t bothered by them. However, Teah is not a KO puncher so his chin and stamina still remain to be tested.
Lee’s biggest assets are his punching power, his calmness in the ring, and his ability to put multiple punches together in quick but powerful combinations. I see a bright future for him as long as he’s matched properly on his march to the top. I do see him as a future champion, one that can stay on top for a long time.