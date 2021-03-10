Unbeaten super lightweight Brandun Lee, one of boxing’s fastest-rising prospects, will be in action tonight on Showtime. Lee (21-0, 19 KOs) returns to the “Fight Sphere” against Samuel Teah (17-3-1, 7 KOs).

“People are saying this is my step-up fight,” said Lee. “I know Teah is a veteran and has beaten some decent prospects. I’m looking forward to bringing the best out of him. I think Samuel Teah is going to be a pressure fighter. For sparring, I had an Argentinian and a few Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan fighters that put on good pressure. I got great work.

“March 10, I’m here to give the people what they want. People want to see knockouts so that’s what I’m here to do. Every time I get in the ring, I’m learning something new. By me knocking these guys out, of course my confidence is growing each fight but I can’t underestimate anyone.

“Definitely by the end of 2021 I would love to have my hands on some sort of world title. Whether it’s the IBO or WBA world title, Jaron Ennis won a world title and I think it’s almost time for me to go for mine.

“As far as my conditioning goes, I’m sparring for 13 rounds straight. I’m conditioned if I need to turn it on.

“Teah’s never been stopped before. I know he’s going to be aggressive and come forward. He’s a combination puncher and likes to hit the body. Whatever he brings to the table I’m ready to do what I do. The test would be if he took me to later rounds, since I’ve never been past four.”