Andy Ruiz Jr has warned Anthony Joshua that he could beat him “even faster” than he did when he ripped the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts from ‘AJ’ on a memorable night at Madison Square Garden in New York back in June. The pair collide for a second time at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
‘The Destroyer’ believes Joshua will aim to regain his crowns by adopting a cautious in-ring strategy following their explosive first meeting that saw Ruiz knock down Joshua four times on route to a monumental seventh round stoppage win.
“I’m expecting that,” said Ruiz Jr. “But if he wants to bang, it’s better for me. I love to bang because that’s the fighter that I am. December 7 we have to pressure, work the body, break him down. Especially his mentality.
“We’ve got to see where he’s at because all the pressure is on him. The pressure isn’t on me because I followed my dream, made my dreams come true. Of course I want more though – I want the legacy of Andy Ruiz Jr.”
Ruiz Jr had previously explained that his sparring partners were being “slick” in anticipation of Joshua trying to be elusive.
“People haven’t seen me cut off the ring,” Ruiz Jr warned. “I actually break them down even faster when they try to box me around. We all have a plan until we get hit, like Mike Tyson would say. I’m pretty sure he will want to box me around.
“One punch can change the fight. That’s what happened on June 1. It might be a little harder than the first time. I’ve got to show my skills, my talent.”
Ruiz Jr’s only defeat in 34 fights came via majority decision to Joseph Parker in 2016, a verdict he still disputes. He insists that his style will always be a problem for Joshua.
“Especially me staying small. I don’t think he likes fighting against that style. I don’t think he’s ever fought a short guy that pressures, and is pretty slick. I felt like I was boxing him around even though I was the shorter guy. I was counter-punching him. When he would throw, I would throw back with more punches.
“He saw something that he’s never seen before. People said before, who would you rather fight: Joshua, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury? I always said Joshua because of his style. Styles make fights. His style was perfect for me to become the unified heavyweight champion.”
Unlikely. But.,,, Ok Ruiz, Lets see it. Make our day
Unlikely how? His boxing skills are much better than AJ’s and he easily beat him the first time. Ruiz will win again Saturday night. Joshua can’t handle combination punching and Ruiz knows it. Joshua will be gassed after 5-6 rounds and Ruiz will begin to have his way.
I love Ruiz’s attitude. This time he has had a full camp with preparation so he may be able to win this again. In my opinion the odds are still against him. There is more that Joshua can do differently than Ruiz can do in the 2nd fight. For one I think a lot of people forget that Joshua did hurt Ruiz and put him down so not much is needed from an offensive standpoint as far as being able to hit and hurt the guy. For 2 Joshua can decide to rely on his jab a lot more in this fight and not let Ruiz close the distance he needs to. And 3rd and final is that Joshua is a good athlete so he can put together a better game plan than Ruiz as far as being able to switch things up.. In other words I think Ruiz needs the same thing to happen and can’t really do much to adjust if Joshua throws a different type of fight at him. Joshua had one thing on his mind last time and that was win big in America. Now all he has to do is win. This will define the rest of his career.
annoyed with Ruiz since he won the title he has acted like a arrogant punk. I cant wait for AJ to beat him down.
I think Joshua will have a different strategy, he will be aggressive, until he hurts Ruiz. If he never hurts Ruiz, he will be aggressive to try to take the title back. Once he drops/staggers/stuns Ruiz, he has to back off and play it cautious, because Ruiz basically took the fight away from Joshua once Joshua hurt him. If Joshua goes in for the kill if he stuns Ruiz, probably a 75% chance the same result: Ruiz is hurt, but then hurts Joshua worse, and turns the fight around.
Right now Ruiz is trying his best to beat AJ before the fight even begins. He’s getting in his head with all this talk. Right now I am leaning towards AJ but it’s still a pretty tough fight to pick.
But IF Ruiz destroys AJ easier this time, then what’s next for AJ?
Ruiz is getting annoying. I know he need to build up is confidence but i think at the same time that he’s acting way over is head. Except his win against Joshua, he hasn’t prove nothing. He lost against Parker and beat a shot Johnson by UD. His only big other win is against a once overhype Dimitrenko that got KO even faster by Tony Yoka who has 7 professional fights. I don’t believe in Ruiz hype, he just got a lucky night, that’s it.
If Ruiz wins this one big, Wilder will avoid him like the flu. If they fought say…In two months from now, Ruiz would knock him out..Wilder knows that!
That’s not true. I do believe Wilder thinks he can beat anyone and after Fury if Ruiz is still there Wilder will make that happen and it should be easy to make with both being network FA’s