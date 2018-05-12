Results from Verona, NY

By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

Syracuse’s Luis Vargas was last in the ring twenty seven months and 60 pounds ago. A former welterweight, Vargas displayed his ring skills as a pint-sized heavyweight against division dreadnaught Damian Lewis. Despite the huge weight gain, Vargas did virtually as he pleased, firing blistering combos to the head and body of Lewis throughout the scheduled four round affair. Lewis did have a sense of urgency to start the fourth, going on the attack for a moment and landing a few of his own. But it was to no avail as Vargas finished strong and Lewis was further bloodied for his troubles. Don Ackerman tabbed it 39-37 while Glenn Feldman and Eric Marlinski saw it 40-36 all for Vargas, now 3-0, 2 KOs. Lewis continues his slide at 0-8-1.

The opening bout of the night pitted local cruiserweights Lawrence “Bullet Proof” Gabriel and Brad “The Viking” Vargason against each other. Gabriel earned his nickname when, as a bouncer at a local tavern, he took four bullets from a gunman who was trying to enter the establishment and survived. Less than a year later, he made his pro debut a winning one and entered this bout against the debuting Vargason at 1-1-1. Gabriel landed the first telling blows moments into the bout, staggering Vargason. Vargason answered back with his own shortly thereafter and it was back and forth with little defense by either man. Early in the second, Gabriel landed a nice four punch combination, leaving Vargason teetering on unsteady pins. A push to the canvas by Gabriel nullified a certain legit knockdown. Less than a minute later, another pinpoint combo to the head did the trick, downing Vargason for a count of eight. Rising on wobbly legs, Vargason was rescued by referee Danny Schiavone at 2:19 of the second. Gabriel secures his first KO win and goes above .500 at 2-1-1, 1 KO. Vargason starts out at 0-1.