Results from Madison Square Garden

By Matt Richardson at ringside

Belfast Ireland’s Michael Conlan kept his local fans happy with a one-sided eight round unanimous decision victory over Ibon Larrinaga. Conlan (7-0, 5 KO’s), the former Olympian now signed to Top Rank, dominated the action by boxing from the outside as Larrinaga circled away. Conlan connected with a series of straight rights throughout the fight that left Larringa’s eyes swollen but Larrinaga (10-2, 2 KO’s) had difficulty cutting off the ring or, really, in connecting with anything of consequence and the final scores illustrated Conlan’s domination: 80-72, three times. There were no knockdowns.

Vitor Freitas, the brother of former lightweight champion Acelino Freitas, was destroyed in 64 seconds against Brooklyn-based prospect Teofimo Lopez in a 135-pound fight. Lopez (9-0, 7 KO’s) barely had time to feel Freitas out before he connected with what appeared to be an open-handed right behind the ear of Freitas. Freitas (13-2, 7 KO’s) hit the canvas violently, falling underneath the ropes in his corner. He attempted to rise but was clearly in no shape to immediately stand, let alone fight on, prompting the referee to call the fight off after barely a minute of action.

Female lightweight Mikaela Mayer dominated Baby Nansen over six lopsided rounds to earn a shutout decision via three scores of 60-54. Mayer (5-0, 3 KO’s) beat Nansen all around the ring but despite finding a home for her right hand on Nansen’s face, couldn’t score a knockout or even a knockdown. Nansen (6-3-1) came to fight but was outclassed and wound up taking a beating as the rounds progressed. Mayer stunned Nansen with a straight right in the second round that backed Nansen into a corner, a sign of things to come in the fight. Another hard right by Mayer snapped Nansen’s head back in the final seconds of the fourth but referee Ron Lipton elected to let the fight continue, despite Nansen never having scored a knockout in her career. Mayer seemingly won every minute of every round.

Lightweight Jamel “The Fighting Marine” Herring stopped journeyman Juan Pablo Sanchez in the fifth round of a bloody bout. Herring (17-2, 10 KO’s) dominated the fight, despite a cut near his right eye that worsened as the bout progressed. Sanchez gave a game effort but was often too slow to find any sustained success. Herring’s cut was checked by the ringside physician in the third but he was allowed to continue on. Both men looked worse for wear in the fourth as Herring’s cut began to bleed more profusely. Sanchez (29-16, 14 KO’s) often punched back well, however, despite a rapidly reddening and swollen face. Herring took over in the fifth, pounding Sanchez to both the body and head. A flush combination of uppercuts to the body and head hurt Sanchez along the ropes in the fifth, prompting refer Tony Chiarantano to called the fight off at the 1:28 mark with Sanchez still standing.

Lightweight prospect and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov stopped Jesus Silveyra in the fourth round of a scheduled eight in the first fight of the night. Gaibnazarov (4-0, 2 KOs) controlled the pace of the fight for the first two rounds but Silveyra (8-6-2, 3 KOs) managed to win the third frame on two of the three judges’ official cards. But Silveyra was cut near the right eye and was stopped in the following round with just 55 seconds left in the round.