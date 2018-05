By Przemek Garczarczyk

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof “Head” Glowacki (30-1, 19 KOs) easily blew away former world title challenger Santander Silgado (28-5, 22 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Hala Sportowa in Walcz, Poland. Very quick one-punch KO for the ex-champ, who has won four straight since losing his world title to Oleksandr Usyk.