Results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Unbeaten light heavyweight Ben Whittaker (8-0-1, 5 KOs) and Liam Cameron (23-6-1, 10 KOs) fought to a five round technical draw. Cameron gave 2020 Olympic silver medalist Whittaker all he could handle. During a clinch at the end of round five, both fighters tumbled over the top rope with Whittaker suffering a leg injury. The bout went to the cards with scores of 58-57 Whittaker, 58-57 Cameron, 58-58. Part Two: Preview for Multiple title events in Japan Like this: Like Loading...

