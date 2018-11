Super lightweight Joe Hughes (17-3-1, 7 KOs) won by twelve round split decision over Andrea Scarpa (23-5, 10 KOs) to claim the vacant European title. Scores were 118-111, 116-112 Hughes, 116-112 Scarpa.

Super featherweight Martin Joseph Ward (21-1-2, 10 KOs) edged Devis Boschiero (46-6-2, 21 KOs) over twelve rounds via split decision. Scores 117-111, 115-113 Ward, 115-113 Boschiero.