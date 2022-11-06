Rakhimov vence a Barrett por el título de las 130 libras de la FIB El invicto peso superpluma Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) anotó un KO en el noveno asalto viniendo desde atrás sobre Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) para reclamar el título mundial vacante de la FIB el sábado por la noche en el Etihad Arena. en Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos. Barrett derribó a Rakhimov en la tercera ronda y parecía dirigirse hacia el título, pero Rakhimov de repente cambió las tornas, derribando a Barrett gastado dos veces en el noveno round para terminarlo. El tiempo era 2:35. Cameron supera a McCaskill por el título indiscutible de las 140 libras Resultados del undercard de Bivol-Ramírez Like this: Like Loading...

