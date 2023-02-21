February 21, 2023
ProBox TV Weights from Plant City, Florida

Manuel Gallegos 168.8 vs. Richard VanSiclen 169.4
Darrelle Valsaint 162.8 vs. Lucas de Abreu 163.4
Jimmy ‘Kilrain’ Kelly 161.2 vs. Edward Ulloa Diaz 160
Marques Valle 154 vs. Jarrod Tennant 154
Najee Lopez 173.2 vs. Cristian Fabian Rios 171
Derek Cintron 171 vs. Dario Guerrero 169.4

Venue: ProBox Events Center, Plant City, Florida
Promoter: ProBox
TV: Watch ProBox TV Events for free (no sign-up required) live on Facebook/YouTube in English and Spanish. Enjoy ProBoxTV ad free on ProBoxTV.com for $1.99/month.

