Pesaje The Big Belt Championship Pelea estelar:

Light heavyweight (175 lbs)

Nosa Divine 🆚 Dequint Hill Featherweight (126 lbs)

Luis Ángel Fernández 🆚 Brandon DeSpain Lightweight (135 lbs)

Atanacio Pérez 🆚 Nathaniel Bonner Superwelterweight (154 lbs)

Héctor Coronado 🆚 Daniel Wright Middleweight (160 lbs)

Malik Calhoun 🆚 Alejandro Heredia Heavyweight (+200 lbs)

Dionardo Minor 🆚 Vercell Webster Middleweight (160 lbs)

Davelle Smith 🆚 Ricky Evans Tickets at https://buyers2b.com/big-belt-austin/ WBA ordena el box-off de peso welter

