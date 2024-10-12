By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Let’s go back to our preview for the second day of the multiple title events on Monday.

Day Two (Monday, our Sports Day)

WBC bantamweight title bout

Unbeaten three-division champion Junto Nakatani (28-0, 21 KOs), Japan, will put his belt on the line against WBC#1 Petch Sor Chitpattana (AKA Petch CP Freshmart or Tasana Salapat; 76-1, 53KOs) from Thailand in the main event. Having captured the WBC bantam belt from Alejandro Santiago via spectacular sixth-round TKO this February, the lanky southpaw Junto already cleared his mandatory defense with a first-round knockout of Vincent Astrolavio in July. His single southpaw left to the belly was the haymaker in the only 157-second demolition. Petch, also a tall southpaw, tasted just a single defeat at the hand of Takuma Inoue by a unanimous verdict (all 117-111) in the WBC interim 118-pound title go in December 2018. Nakatani will be a prohibitive favorite thanks to his recent improvement under his US handler Rudy Hernandez.

WBO junior bantamweight title bout

WBO flyweight ruler Kosei Tanaka (20-1, 11 KOs) will face unbeaten #5 Phumelele Cafu (10-0-3, 8 KOs), South Africa, with his belt at stake. It was a pity that Tanaka, scheduled to defend his newly acquired belt against Mexican Jonathan Rodiriguez this July, was forced to have his initial defense abruptly cancelled due to the challenger’s terrible overweight. Eager to show his good form and fine victory, Tanaka will put on an aggressive performance, but the unbeaten South African should not be underestimated due to his unbeaten mark and his career of having gained the IBF international belt and national title as well.

WBO flyweight title bout

Newly crowned just a couple of months ago, Anthony Olascuaga (7-1, 5 KOs), from California, is reported to be in tip-top shape prior to his initial defense against more experienced ex-WBO 108-pound champ Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (28-3-1-1NC, 14 KOs), from Puerto Rico. Bomba recently renounced his WBO 108-pound belt due to his difficulty to make weight, and now participate in a mandatory shot at Olascuaga. Though Olascuaga is a harder hitter than Bomba and is a prefight favorite as well, it is true that the Puerto Rican possesses his excellent footwork that may frustrate and confuse the new champ like Ivan Calderon.

WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight vacant title bout

Also, future champion and tremendously popular here, unbeaten Tenshin Nasukawa (4-0, 2 KOs), former kick-boxing champ, will meet also unbeaten Filipino Gerwin Asilo (9-0, 4 KOs) in quest of the vacant WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight belt. Tenshin is highly expected to deck a spectacular victory that will certainly pave the way to his near-future challenge to any of the world 118-pound championships, all of which are now dominated by his compatriots.

