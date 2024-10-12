By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Don King proclaimed “Only in America” in his prime. Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions may also describe his multiple title events “Only in Japan” since he stages no less than seven world title bouts at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday and Monday (our national holiday named Sports Day).

Let’s start this preview on the star-studded championship fights:

For Day One (Sunday)…

WBA bantamweight title bout

Fast-moving and punching Takuma Inoue (20-1, 5 KOs) will risk his WBA 118-pound belt against WBA#2 compatriot Seiya Tsutsumi (11-0-2, 8 KOs) in the main event. It is a grudge fight for them since Inoue previously defeated Tsutsumi in the semi-final of national high school tournaments on August 3, 2012. This rematch after 4,454 days since their first amateur encounter is so highly expected as Takuma, the brother of Monster Naoya, has lately shown a rapid progress, while the unbeaten Tsutsumi, a gallant switch-hitter, recently scored four successful defenses of his national 118-pound belt to his credit. It will be a fierce battle of the sharpshooter (Inoue) and the road warrior (Tsutsumi). Is there a possibility that the challenger may upset the highly regarded champ like Glen Johnson upset Roy Jones Jr. twenty years ago?

WBC flyweight vacant title bout

Former WBC 108-pound champion Kenshiro Teraji (23-1, 14 KOs) renounced his belt after twelve defenses through his two reigns because of his serious weight problem, and now fights for the vacant WBC 112-pount throne. His opponent is ex-WBC flyweight titlist Cristofer Rosales (37-6, 22 KOs), Nicaragua, who once dethroned WBC ruler Daigo Higa on a ninth-round stoppage here in 2018. Teraji, faster on hand and foot, may have a tough time coping with the game and aggressive hard-puncher, but the Japanese star may be more skillful to outclass and counter him after a tough competition.

WBA flyweight title bout

Defending champ Seigo Yuri Akui (20-2-1, 11 KOs) will participate in his second defense since he dethroned Artem Dalakian this January. His challenger Thananchai Charunphak (25-1, 15 KOs), Thailand, is a Pone Kingpetch (who won the world flyweight belt three times) stylist that lately surprisingly upset previously unbeaten Kento Hatanaka (ex-WBC 122-pound champ Kiyoshi’s son) to seize the WBO AP belt this August. Akui may be more powerful and aggressive, but Charunphak may try to utilize his advantageous height and reach to outpunch the onrushing champ. This fight will be competitive.

WBO junior flyweight vacant title bout

Up-and-coming Japanese prospect WBO#1 Shokichi Iwata (13-1, 10 KOs) registered four victories all by impressive knockouts after he failed to win the WBO title from Jonathan Gonzalez on points here two years ago. Iwata is quite different from what he used to be as he has become a more decisive finisher. His unbeaten opponent WBO#2 Spaniard Jairo Noriega (14-0, 3 KOs) once acquired the European flyweight belt in 2022, and lately seized the vacant WBO Latino junior fly belt this March. If not outlegged by the fleet-footed Noriega riding his bicycle made in Europe, Iwata may have a puncher’s chance to finish him and celebrate his coronation.

* * *

The second part of this preview will come later as we have to go and see the weigh-in today.

