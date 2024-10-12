By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

If you can very correctly list up who out of the eight bouts on Sunday and Monday will appear respectively, you are a boxing addict or a keen Japanologist. The weigh-in results of the Day One for the two-day world title events are as follows:

WBA bantamweight title bout

Takuma Inoue 118

#2 Seiya Tsutsumi 117.75

WBC flyweight vacant title bout

#1 Kenshiro Teraji 111.75

#2 Cristofer Rosales 112

WBA flyweight title bout

Seigo Yuri Akui 112

Thananchai Charunphak 112

WBO junior flyweight vacant title bout

#1 Shokichi Iwata 108

#2 Jairo Noriega 108

Promoter: Akihiko Honda’s Teiken Promotions.

TV: Amazon Prime Video in Japan, ESPN+ in US.

