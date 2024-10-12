By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
If you can very correctly list up who out of the eight bouts on Sunday and Monday will appear respectively, you are a boxing addict or a keen Japanologist. The weigh-in results of the Day One for the two-day world title events are as follows:
WBA bantamweight title bout
Takuma Inoue 118
#2 Seiya Tsutsumi 117.75
WBC flyweight vacant title bout
#1 Kenshiro Teraji 111.75
#2 Cristofer Rosales 112
WBA flyweight title bout
Seigo Yuri Akui 112
Thananchai Charunphak 112
WBO junior flyweight vacant title bout
#1 Shokichi Iwata 108
#2 Jairo Noriega 108
Promoter: Akihiko Honda’s Teiken Promotions.
TV: Amazon Prime Video in Japan, ESPN+ in US.
_