It’s official. Triller confirmed today that former world champion Oscar De La Hoya will return to the ring to face former UFC superstar Vitor Belfort on September 11 in Las Vegas.

Oscar De La Hoya: “I am ready to return to the ring and I am proud to be part of Triller and Verzuz and their game-changing model of reimagining the boxing business as four-quadrant entertainment. I have nothing but the utmost respect for a champion like Vitor Belfort as we show the world what high level boxing is all about. It was incredibly important to me my comeback was on this date as it represents such an important moment in history for me, my fans and the world’s culture. This is much bigger than just me and this event, for all those with ties and or roots in and to Mexico.”

Vitor Belfort: “It will be a pleasure to represent MMA again, this time in the ring against one of the biggest names in the history of boxing. It will be a war not to be missed and a fight my kids will be talking about. This is certain to make combat sports history.”